Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $5.62 Million in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 556,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAGU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at $1,010,000.
Shares of NASDAQ SWAGU remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12.
