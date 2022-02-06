Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of Big Sky Growth Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSKY remained flat at $$9.68 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,314. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.01.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

