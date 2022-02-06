Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New $6.21 Million Investment in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,828,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,760,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000.

Shares of BNNRU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. 25,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Banner Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

