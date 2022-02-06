Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 461,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 1.66% of Skydeck Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYA. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $854,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYA remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. Skydeck Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

