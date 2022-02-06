Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Woodward at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 5.7% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,894. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

