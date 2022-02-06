Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases 20,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Radian Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Radian Group worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after buying an additional 976,344 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 111.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,662,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after buying an additional 876,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after buying an additional 835,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 236.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after buying an additional 686,981 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,361,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after buying an additional 627,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. 2,340,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

