Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases 200,100 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 190.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 1.44% of Retail Value worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 305,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Value in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. 146,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,606. Retail Value Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $3.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is currently -834.85%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

