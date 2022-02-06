Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases 335,000 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.29% of Prospector Capital worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 93.5% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 64.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Shares of Prospector Capital stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.