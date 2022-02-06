Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases 37,800 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.95% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth $202,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth $354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth $364,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,451. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

