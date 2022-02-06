Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases 84,295 Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,295 shares during the period. Bridgetown makes up approximately 0.4% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 1.52% of Bridgetown worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgetown by 18.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bridgetown by 39.4% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 66,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Bridgetown by 37.3% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BTWN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 130,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,846. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

