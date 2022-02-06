Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $576,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 39,389 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.36. 2,342,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

