Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.07% of Shelter Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,832,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

SHQA stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Friday. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

