Taconic Capital Advisors LP Raises Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.52% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 57.2% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETAC remained flat at $$9.87 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

