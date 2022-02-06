Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.19. 3,705,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,313. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

