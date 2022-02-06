Tadpole Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $86,537.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.66 or 0.00018418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.76 million and $86,537.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 69.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

