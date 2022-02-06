Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,052,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,038,636 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.0% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $354,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after buying an additional 6,173,921 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,301,000 after buying an additional 5,226,075 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,247,000 after buying an additional 3,067,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,135,000 after buying an additional 2,076,335 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,628,000 after buying an additional 1,690,141 shares during the period.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.02. 5,737,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,233,755. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $627.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

