Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,156,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $35,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after buying an additional 307,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 913.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 200,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $180,000. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

