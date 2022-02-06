Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post $197.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.47 million and the highest is $201.10 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $168.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $690.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $693.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $814.36 million, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $836.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

TNDM stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.97 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,181. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,143 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after purchasing an additional 346,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.