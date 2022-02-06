Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,348,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 359,934 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.34% of Targa Resources worth $262,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Targa Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Targa Resources by 38.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after acquiring an additional 182,715 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 2.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

