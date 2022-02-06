Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Target were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $911,544,000 after purchasing an additional 208,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $870,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $214.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.13. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

