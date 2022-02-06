Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TMHC stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,320. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after buying an additional 469,352 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

