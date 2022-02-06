TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of TE Connectivity worth $287,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $144.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.44. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.