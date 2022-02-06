TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,675 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of TE Connectivity worth $332,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $123.31 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.80 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

