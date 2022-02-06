Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Teleflex comprises 1.9% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Teleflex worth $28,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 475.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.29. The stock had a trading volume of 306,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.