Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms have commented on TLGHY. New Street Research upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC cut Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telenet Group from €45.00 ($50.56) to €44.00 ($49.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($49.44) to €42.00 ($47.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Telenet Group stock remained flat at $$17.95 during trading hours on Friday. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.5978 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Telenet Group’s previous dividend of $0.84.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

