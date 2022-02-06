Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) & SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Head-To-Head Review

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -146.03% -37.98% -24.77% SM Energy -26.52% 5.19% 1.80%

This table compares Tellurian and SM Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $37.43 million 30.46 -$210.70 million ($0.20) -11.90 SM Energy $1.13 billion 3.92 -$764.61 million ($4.82) -7.55

Tellurian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SM Energy. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tellurian and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57 SM Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63

Tellurian presently has a consensus price target of $6.34, suggesting a potential upside of 166.51%. SM Energy has a consensus price target of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than SM Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Tellurian has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 5.74, suggesting that its share price is 474% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SM Energy beats Tellurian on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

