TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 76,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of TELUS worth $76,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.