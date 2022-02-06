TenX (PAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.80 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $159,669.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

