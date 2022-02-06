TERA Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. TERA has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $58,540.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TERA has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00051120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.22 or 0.07150317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,087.58 or 0.99608619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00052743 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006572 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars.

