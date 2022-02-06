Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,848 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Terminix Global worth $64,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 502.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 52,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

