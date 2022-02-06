Terracoin Price Up 7% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $862,873.24 and $144.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,112.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.27 or 0.00762882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00232782 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00024729 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

