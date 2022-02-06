TerraKRW Market Cap Hits $31.85 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $31.85 million and $38,500.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00051379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.81 or 0.07157960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00054718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.21 or 1.00079402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006612 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,607,466,408 coins and its circulating supply is 38,606,737,299 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

