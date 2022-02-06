TerraUSD (UST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $180.78 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC on exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion and approximately $180.78 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011277 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000079 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,273,927,724 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

