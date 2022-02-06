TFI International (TFII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TFII opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37. TFI International has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of TFI International worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

