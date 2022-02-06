The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Andersons worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Andersons by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Andersons during the third quarter worth $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons during the third quarter worth $201,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Andersons during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,843 shares of company stock worth $2,631,460 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Andersons stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

