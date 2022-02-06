The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,142,079 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 494,364 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.34% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $254,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

NYSE:BNS opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

