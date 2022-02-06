The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 46,952 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,201,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 70.1% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 158.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $100,540,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.45. 5,947,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,354,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.72. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

