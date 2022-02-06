The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.30.
NAPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of NAPA stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25.
In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $12,297,547.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,609 shares of company stock worth $12,512,744 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $3,855,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $4,203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $153,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
