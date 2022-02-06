The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $12,297,547.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,609 shares of company stock worth $12,512,744 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $3,855,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $4,203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $153,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

