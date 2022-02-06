The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.32 billion and the lowest is $4.26 billion. Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $18.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.48 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.77 billion to $20.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.19.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314 in the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 235,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $267.55 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

