The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 608,801 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $31,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

