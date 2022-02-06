The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

HIG stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

