The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,266 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Hershey worth $117,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $3,540,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hershey by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 277,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HSY traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.35. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $206.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.54.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.