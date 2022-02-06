The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,807,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Home Depot by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 63,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

Home Depot stock opened at $359.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

