The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $99,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $5,627,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,568,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.67. 3,727,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

