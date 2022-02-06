The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $359.67 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $375.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.93 and its 200-day moving average is $361.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.