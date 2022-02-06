The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lowered by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 280,396 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $48,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.74. The stock has a market cap of $375.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

