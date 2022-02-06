The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.72.

Several research firms recently commented on HNST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $5.92 on Friday. Honest has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $80,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,817 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

