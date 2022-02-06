The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 201,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.21% of DT Midstream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

NYSE DTM opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

