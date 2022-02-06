The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 50,731 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of EQT worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,774,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth about $90,515,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $21.56 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.