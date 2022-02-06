The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 5,650 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of AECOM worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AECOM by 8.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $1,792,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACM opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

